Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has spoken for the first time following the birth of his first child.

The news was first broken by his partner, media personality Sera Ndanu Teshna, who announced that she delivered the child in September.

“2021. God showed up and Showed out. We are so excited to share this amazing journey with you. God is the greatest. #40daysOfBabyCuddles,” the 33-year-old actress wrote on social media on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Victor Wanyama expressed his excitement on his new journey into fatherhood.

The former Harambee Stars captain noted that parenthood was a long-cherished dream that has finally been fulfilled.

“We are excited ❤️ @serahteshna Our long cherished dream of parenthood has finally been fulfilled with the arrival of our precious little prince.God is great. Thank you all for the love and support we are grateful❤️❤️❤️” he wrote.

Wanyama, who now plies his trade for Major League Soccer club CF Montréal, also shared a photo of the baby’s hand.

Neither Wanyama nor Serah has revealed the sex of the baby or its name, with the couple keen to keep their personal lives private.