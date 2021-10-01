Political leaders Moses Kuria and Catherine Waruguru have proved that there is still no love lost between them after exchanging messages through social media.

It started with the Gatundu South MP exposing the Laikipia Woman Representative for wishing him bad luck as he recovers in hospital.

Kuria shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message from Waruguru that read: “You’ll know no peace … here on earth.”

Moses Kuria ironically responded: “Amen”.

The controversial lawmaker went on to state that he would pray for Waruguru.

“Thank you Hon Catherine Waruguru. May God not hear your prayers. But I will pray for you my condition notwithstanding,” wrote Kuria.

In a quick rejoinder, Cate Waruguru told Moses Kuria to enjoy the sympathy he was getting as Deputy President William Ruto visited him in hospital on Wednesday.

Waruguru also disclosed that Moses Kuria ended up in hospital after burning his foot in a warmer machine.

“Hon. Moses Kuria now I know hospital bed has humbled you to prayers and not insults. I’m sorry your feet deep-fried and burnt. Whoever bought that warmer machine without a proper doctor’s prescription will tell us why your nerves failed you.

The woman rep added: “Anyway Mutha polite reminder when you insult us women with our infant children and dead parents…Tunakuwanga human beings too. Enjoy the sympathy for now. You carry the trophy ” most insensitive leader”, Quick healing in your 2nd surgery/ grafting.”

The tiff between the two started in June last year when Kuria alleged that Waruguru had cheated on her husband.

Kuria made the sensational claims after Waruguru hit out at Ruto’s Tanga Tanga outfit during an interview on a popular Kikuyu television show.