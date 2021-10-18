Gospel singer Nicah the Queen, born Veronica Wanja, has finally let the cat out of the bag regarding the lucky man in her life.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Nicah introduced the man she has been dating to her fanbase as they marked a special milestone.

Contrary to popular belief, Nicah has not been dating a Nigerian man after ending her marriage with Dr Ofweneke.

The ‘Ushuhuda’ singer revealed that she is in love with Slahver Kinangoi aka DJ Slahver, a popular publicist in the local showbiz scene.

Nicah the Queen and DJ Slahver marked their first dating anniversary this past weekend and seemingly decided it was time to let the whole world know they are an item.

“Anniversary weekend🥰🥰🥰 AKI MAPENZI WEWE @slahverdeejay ILIKUWA UNIKUNYWE HIVI #JESUSGURL #NAWEWE,” Nicah shared on Instagram.

DJ Slahver on his part wrote: “Every love story is special, unique and beautiful—but ours is my favorite 😍 Happy Anniversary babe @nicahthequeen 💝❤️To Many More🍾🎉”

