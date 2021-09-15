Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was on Tuesday charged with attempted rape.

He appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nazushi at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Linturi was charged that on January 30, 2021, he attempted to rape a 36-year-old woman at Maiyan Villas Hotel in Nanyuki at around 3 am.

The politician faced a second charge of committing an indecent act with an adult by intentionally touching her breast and private parts without her consent contrary to section 11(A) of the Sexual Offences Act.

Senator Mithika denied the charges.

State prosecutor Evelyne Onunga did not object to Linturi being release on bond but urged the court to grant him bail on the condition that he should not interfere with witnesses either directly or indirectly.

Linturi’s defence team led by lawyer Mothomi Thiankolu urged the court to release the senator on reasonable bail terms.

Magistrate Nazushi granted Linturi Sh500,000 bond or Sh200,000 cash bail.