A luxury safari camp in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve, Mahali Mzuri, has been named the best hotel in the world.

Owned by British tycoon Sir Richard Branson, Mahali Mzuri was voted as the finest hotel in the 2021 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.

With a 99.73 score, the 12-tented luxury safari camp topped a survey that was concluded in May after five months of voting.

The survey allowed readers to reflect on their travel experiences in top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas and more, over a three-year period, with ratings being based on facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

“Sending big congratulations to Virgin Limited Edition whose beautiful property in Kenya – Mahali Mzuri – has been named the best hotel in the world. A very special place, run by a brilliant team of people,” Richard Branson tweeted.

Mahali Mzuri is among five hotels located in Olare Motorogi Conservancy, a 33,000-acre private conservancy, teeming with wild animals.