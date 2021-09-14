That William Kabogo is a man of means is not a secret.

The former Kiambu County Governor is one of the wealthiest politicians in the country. His sources of wealth, however, will always remain questionable.

While he might have been left in the periphery of politics and power after losing the Kiambu seat to the now-ousted ex-governor Ferdinand Waititu in 2017, Kabogo has not stopped being an astute businessman.

NairobiWire understands that the 60-year-old politician is the proud owner of Iguta Paradise Homes in Runda along Kiambu Road.

The multi-billion estate is nearing completion as indicated by Kabogo on social media.

“It’s been a long journey but we’re getting there. God is great,” he tweeted alongside pictures of the estate.

Iguta Paradise Homes holds 65 exquisite 4 bedroom luxurious villas; each villa sits on 1/8 of an acre of the 10-acre gated community.

Each Villa boasts en-suite bedrooms, master bedroom with a walk-in closet and private balcony, 3 parking spaces, a private gym, home office.

Other features include solar water heating, video door phone with intercom linked to gatehouse and provisions for panic button, and alarm sensors in all bedrooms and main entrance lobby.

Iguta Homes Amenities include Indoor entertainment/ party area with outdoor barbeque area, Fully equipped Gym & Spa with jacuzzi, sauna & steam rooms with Yoga/ Pilates studio, Two outdoor swimming pools (kids pool & lap pool), Landscaped green spaces, and Jogging/Walking track.

The Villas are going for between Sh40 million to Sh42 million, meaning with full occupancy, Kabogo will be over Sh2.5 billion richer.

In March of this year, Kabogo invited his buddy President Uhuru Kenyatta for a tour of the property located next to SABIS international school, bordering the Evergreen park and Paradise Lost.

“They have been friends for a very long time and sometimes friends meet to talk about all manner of stuff. There is no official report because sometimes Kenyans must accept the fact that the President also has friends, who he can consult,” an insider said after pictures of Kabogo and Uhuru at the property raised political eyebrows.

Photos of Kabogo’s Iguta Paradise Homes in Runda.