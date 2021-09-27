Media personality Njambi Koikai has admonished reports that she tried to take her own life.

According to an online news site that deals in fake news for clicks, Njambi reportedly attempted suicide on Saturday.

The article reports that Njambi tried to ingest Botulinum, one of the most poisonous biological substances known, when she was rescued by her househelp.

Further, the fake news site alleged that Njambi was admitted to a private facility in Nairobi.

It did not take long before Njambi saw the wretched claims, and she took to social media to rebuke the writer of the article.

“I’m just having a beautiful evening with my mom and someone somewhere is writing such horrible stories. This is very wrong. Whoever it is writing these stories, please be cautious and engage wisdom in what you’re doing. This is uncouth and uncalled for surely,” she wrote.

“The renowned Endo warrior added: “Please give me a break. I’m living my life, working, minding my own business, rebuilding my life and always grateful to God for another chance at life.

“This is horrible but watch what God is going to do in my life. To the writer, may God embarrass your wicked intentions and thoughts on my life, “ Njambi concluded.