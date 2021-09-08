A majority of Kenyans support the COVID-19 containment measures revised by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 1, 2021, to curb the spread of the disease.

This is according to a new poll by Infotrak which shows that 63% of Kenyans support the nationwide 10 pm to 4 am curfew. 36% do not support the curfew while 1% do not know.

The poll which was released on Tuesday, September 7, also shows that 68% of Kenyans support the operating hours of eateries and bars while 31% do not and the remaining 1% are uncertain.

Another 53% of Kenyans support the restrictions in places of worship.

The poll was conducted across the eight regions with 1200 respondents participating.

The survey further indicates that about 2 in 5 Kenyans (44% of the respondents) are of the opinion that the nationwide COVID-19 infection rate is increasing while 31% disagree.

Infotrak also reported that 2 in 5 Kenyans who contracted the coronavirus sought help from relatives and friends to pay for the cost of treatment, while 1 in 5 used their savings.

Another 1 in 5 said they have recently assisted people close to them to offset a medical bill for COVID-19 treatment.

The poll further added that it costs about Sh21,359 per day per patient to manage COVID-19 in hospitals for asymptomatic patients, Sh.21,361 for those with mild symptoms, Sh24,705 for those with severe disease, and Sh51,684 for critical patients in ICUs.