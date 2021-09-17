The county government of Kiambu has been put on the spot over an alleged irregular expenditure of more than half a billion shillings in the financial year ending June 30, 2019.

In a report by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu, the Kiambu county administration spent Sh551.8 million without supporting payment vouchers.

Gathungu noted that only receipts and payments amounting to Sh14.8 million were made available.