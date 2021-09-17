Central Organization of Trade Unions in Kenya (COTU-K) secretary-general Francis Atwoli has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta that the recent hike in fuel prices might cause unrest.

In a statement on Thursday, Atwoli challenged the President to explain “why his government is hellbent on increasing the pain and suffering of Kenyan workers and Kenyans in general amid Covid-19 pandemic”.

“We would like Uhuru to comment and make a statement on this unfair perpetual increase in fuel prices. Unless their policies place Kenyan workers at the centre then they should prepare for unrest from all quarters,” he said.

Atwoli at the same time stated that COTU is opposed to the increase in fuel prices and urged the government to be innovative with how it raises taxes.

“We would like to remind His Excellency the President that Kenyan workers are suffering and that he should not tolerate the impunity, punishment, and the affront towards Kenyan workers by bodies such as EPRA,” he added.

Atwoli further compared fuel prices in other East African countries, illustrating just how deep Kenyans have to dig into their pockets.

“It only cost Ksh49.84 to import a litre of petrol from the Middle East while an average Kenyan has to pay an extra of around Ksh84 for every litre pf petrol purchased,” he added.

“Interestingly Uganda which is a landlocked country retails its petrol at 110 compared to Kenya Ksh134,” he noted