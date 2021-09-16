Two toddlers, aged one and two, were on Tuesday morning killed by hyenas at Baisa village in Kinango, Kwale County.

The siblings, Lugo Nyale, 2, and Mbodze Nyawa, 1, were attacked at around 9.30 am while they were sleeping in their house. Their mother was reportedly doing chores a few meters away from the house.

Confirming the incident, Kinango sub-county police commander Fred Ombaka said locals killed one of the animals.

“The villagers pursued the hyenas and killed one of them,” Mr Ombaka told reporters.

He added that four villagers were injured during the attack, whereas the mother of the children also suffered injuries as she tried to rescue her toddlers.

Ombaka said the mother, Mulongo Tsimba, had left the children at home to burn charcoal a few meters from the house and later came back to find them being attacked by the hyenas.

Chengoni sub-chief Jackson Chengo said the animals had also attacked two people the previous night in a nearby village.