The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has offered to mediate between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

In a statement on Wednesday, the 23-member conference warned that their fallout is threatening the country’s peace and unity.

The clergymen said the feud between the two top leaders is already causing anxiety and has the potential to cause political violence if left unchecked.

“It is an open and sad reality that the President and Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya are not reading from the same script. The public exchanges that are being witnessed are dangerous for the prevailing peace and tranquility in the Country and cannot be taken lightly,” the conference said.

The Bishops at the same time cautioned that if Uhuru and Ruto continue to feud, their supporters might follow suit.

“In a young democracy like ours, it is important that there is unity among the top leaders as this gives confidence to the people,” the Bishops argued.

“As Church leaders we are ready to step in and mediate a working arrangement between the two leaders that our Country badly needs as provided by the Constitution,” they offered.