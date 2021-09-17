For someone who prides himself in being a staunch Christian, Deputy President William has responded to the recent calls by Kenyan bishops to mend fences with his boss Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops on Wednesday offered to mediate between the two top leaders, warning that their feud could fuel political violence if left unchecked.

READ – Catholic Bishops Offer to Mediate Between Uhuru and Ruto

On Thursday, DP Ruto extended an olive branch to the President, saying he is ready to hold talks unconditionally.

The second in command attributed his fallout with Uhuru to political opponents. He said he still respects the President and noted that their reunion would help them revive their development agenda.

“The bishops have said that they want to mediate talks to reunite me with President Uhuru Kenyatta. I’m ready for the talks without attaching any conditions. He is my boss,” Ruto said.

He added:” I am ready without conditions any moment because we were elected by Kenyans together and they gave us the responsibilities of running the government for the stipulated time.”