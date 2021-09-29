An 8-year-old girl tragically died at the hands of her quarreling parents in Kilgoris, Narok County.

A statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations indicates that Amos Maengwe, 30, and his 21-year-old wife, Esther Kaiseyi, were involved in a domestic brawl when Maengwe tried to hit his wife with a wooden object which missed and struck the girl.

“The two who were on each other’s throats in the 10 pm incident immediately stopped their fight and together carried their daughter to the hospital for medical attention,” DCI said.

The minor suffered a deep cut on the head and was in critical condtion.

Along the way, they came across police officers who helped them rush the girl to the nearby Kilgoris sub-county hospital.

Unfortunately, doctors tried to save the innocent girl’s life but she succumbed to injury.

Maengwe and his wife Kaiseyi were arrested and detained at the Kilgoris police station pending the conclusion of investigations and subsequent arraignment.