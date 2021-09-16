Crime busters in Nyamira county have started investigations after an unknown motorist dumped gunny bags containing body parts of a man at the Kisii-Nyamira-Ikonge junction.

Area locals said the vehicle had no registration number when two polythene sacks, black and red in colour, were thrown out at around 10pm on Monday.

Confirming the incident, Nyamira South Subcounty Commander Moses Kirong said the body parts had been cut into pieces and stashed in the sacks.

“The victim’s head was missing,” he said.

Nyamira county commissioner Amos Mariba said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have taken up the matter and would seek eyewitnesses’ accounts to help track down the suspects.

“It’s a cold blood incident which the DCI has already instituted investigations into. We promise speedy action and the mysterious killers will be known,” Mariba said.

The remains were taken to Nyamira County Referral Hospital morgue.