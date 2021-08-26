The wife of a policeman who went on a shooting rampage and killed his girlfriend has spoken out revealing more details about the ordeal.

Police Constable Bernard Sivo, 28, had initially assaulted his girlfriend, 29-year-old Mary Nyambura, before following her to Njoro sub-county Hospital, where he shot her dead.

The cop’s wife, Joyce Ndunge, was also caught up in the shocking midnight attack and escaped death by a whisker.

Speaking to the media, Ndunge said there was something odd about Sivo that night.

She recalled him playing with their children on Saturday night and later reported for sentry duty at 11 pm.