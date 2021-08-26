Michael Njogo Gitonga, the Umoja resident with an uncanny resemblance to President Uhuru Kenyatta, now wants a DNA test with the Head of State.

Speaking in an interview with TV47 on Tuesday, August 24, Gitonga said he had not lost hope of meeting with the First family.

The father of three said he believes President Kenyatta is his brother and dreams of meeting him.

“I think he is my brother. I do not know yet. I would like to deny but also accept. I am unsure,” stated Gitonga, adding: “All I am asking for is a DNA test.”

Gitonga also admitted that he has been struggling with alcoholism and has been in and out of rehabilitation. He said the three months he spent in rehab shaped his life and assisted him to cope with life and pressure.

Uhunye as he is popularly known also disclosed that his 13-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance. Gitonga said he reported the case to the police, who are investigating the matter.

He said the girl was taken by nuns who promised to take care of her.

“I never thought anyone would defile my daughter. It really pains me when I think about it. I do not wish anyone plays around with my daughter,” Gitonga painfully said.

Watch the interview below.