Wabosha Maxine, one of Kenya’s more popular content creators on YouTube, has partnered with the newly launched Shahara platform to release her first ever podcast, A Letter to My Younger Self.

The 9-episode podcast features notable celebrities and award-winning media personalities, who talk to Wabosha about the most impactful moments in their life’s journey.

Season one of A Letter To My Younger Self features prominent public figures such as investigative journalist John-Allan Namu, Willis Chimano from Sauti Sol, CEO of Vivo Activewear Wandia Gichuru, Olympic Weightlifter Winnie Okoth, and Musician Karun (Formally of Camp Mulla).

“The conversations will be hosted by me and they are relevant for all audiences from the young to the old. In the age of social media, younger generations can get the false impression that they are alone in their struggles – and also that success comes fast and easy,” Wabosha Maxine said.