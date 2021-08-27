The multifaceted media personality Sanaipei Tande is no stranger to hitting rock bottom after she lost her job about six years ago.

The singer spoke in an interview with Bikozulu, revealing that her life changed drastically after Nation Media Group fired her. She recalled being shown the door on a certain September morning in 2015 after her 10am to 2pm show on Easy FM.

“So I get into the boardroom and you have the general manager there and you’ve got the chief accountant and you’ve got the HR manager…I was told, ‘here’s your letter here’s your cheque, don’t come tomorrow’… that’s how the job ended,” she narrated.

To eke a living, Sanaipei turned to hosting karaoke gigs at clubs in Nairobi where she would receive between Sh10,000 to Sh12,000 per night.

Not only did the job expose her to the dangers of Nairobi’s nightlife but Sanaipei also had to contend with delayed payments.

“When you go to ask for your money you’re told oh the boss didn’t leave any money. Or the boss left half the money or the boss said because the show was not good tonight, we have to work over the weekend for you to get your money. That was a trying time,” she admitted.

Sooner rather than later, the Karaoke gigs were not sustainable and Sanaipei could not afford the Sh50,000 rent that was due every month. It was then that she decided to move back in with her parents.