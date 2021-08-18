Detectives have finally arrested a suspect linked to the cold-blooded murder of four men in Kitengela last week.

The four; Fred Mureithi (30), and Victor Mwangi (25), Mike George (29), and Nicholas Musa (28), were on an after-party motor racing between Kitengela and Isinya in Kajiado when one motorcycle broke down.

While trying to repair the motorbike, they were ambushed and beaten to death by local herdsmen who accused them of plotting to steal livestock.

On Monday evening, DCI detectives arrested one Benson Melonyie ole Mungai from his hideout in Kitengela town.

The 40-year-old is said to have masterminded the killings. He was positively linked to the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime.

Police said they established that Ole Mungai led and coordinated the killing of the four.

“He remains in custody to assist us with further investigations,” said the DCI.

A manhunt is presently underway for more suspects.