A Nairobi-based businessman has been charged in court for assaulting a woman by pushing her while holding her breasts.

A Magistrate court heard that on June 29, 2021, at Property World International offices along Raphta road in Kilimani sub-county within Nairobi County, Ajay Magon, aged 56, assaulted Carolyne Achieng Ongaya.

Carolyne was identified as a Personal Assistant to the Director of the company, Ashish Magon, who is a brother to the accused.

The court was told that a day before the incident, Ajay Magon summoned Ms Achieng at work and told her to accompany him to town to buy some household goods.

After the shopping, the accused told Achieng to accompany him to another office in Upperhill, where she was made to wait outside for hours.

Since it was getting dark, Achieng called her boss Ashish who is in the UK to complain that his brother was keeping her late. Ashish authorized her to go home.

The following day, the complainant reported to work at 8 am only to be met with hostility from Ajay. A police report says the accused had become violent and was shouting at everyone working in the compound. He also stopped Achieng from entering the gate.

Achieng then asked the accused to allow her to collect some medication she had left in his car the previous day but he refused. He instead pushed her while grabbing her breasts and hurling insults at her.

“The suspect pushed her by holding her breasts and forced her out,” the police report reads in part.

Bystanders came to her rescue and she thereafter filed a report at Kilimani Police station where she was advised to seek medical treatment.

Achieng also told police that the accused has been sexually harassing her.

Appearing before Magistrate David Ndugi, Ajay pleaded not guilty saying he neither touched nor assaulted her. He claimed that the complainant went to his place of residence and started demanding that she enters his house.

The court released the accused on a bond of Ksh200,000 or cash bail of Ksh100,000.