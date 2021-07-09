The second phase of registering Kenyans for a Huduma Namba card will start soon.

This is according to Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna, who on Thursday said preparations are in place for the exercise.

“Phase II registration is set to start soon. All logistical preparations have been completed, and once rolled out, the exercise shall be carried out at NRB offices in the whole country,” he said.

Oguna at the same time asked Kenyans to be cautious about fraudsters asking them to pay for a Huduma Card.

“We wish to remind Kenyans that the issuance of Huduma Card is free. Nobody should be conned to giving out any money to anyone. Any message purporting to be coming from the government and asking the recipient for any money is fake and should be treated as so,” he stated.

The govt spokesman also called on Kenyans to respond to messages notifying them that their Huduma Card is ready for collection.

“The message will also inform you where your card will be dispatched to. This location is the default information on your ID Card. The notification, however, has the provision to change the preferred pick-up locations. One can therefore change the stated location.”

Oguna said NRB officers have been trained to assist in cases where the card is dispatched to the wrong location due to a system error.

He said the govt is also developing Status Tracker, a user-friendly portal allowing Kenyans to check where their Huduma Card has reached.

“Further, an Interactive Voice Recording (IVR) system is also being developed. This will help to assist callers with a variety of information on Huduma Namba.”