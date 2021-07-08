A video has surfaced showing what is believed to be a wines and spirit outlet in Kitale town.

In the CCTV footage, the first woman is seeing picking a box of whisky from the top shelf, then proceeding to stuff it between her legs, under her long dress. She then casually walks out of the shop.

Moments later, two other woman appear In the frame, working in cohort to pull off a similar heist. One stands in a way that she is obstructing the view, giving her accomplice time to stuff a bottle of her own between her legs.

It appears that the three were all working together, and were clearly going for the expensive stuff.

Watch that clip.