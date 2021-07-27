The media personality Betty Kyallo will not be on the ballot box in the next General Elections slated for 2022.

The businesswoman had earlier declared her bid for the Nairobi Women’s rep seat, but she has since made a U-turn. The former TV news anchor said she is not ready to dip her toes in politics.

“There is a lot of pressure from a lot of people to run for office, but I don’t feel I’m ready this time,” she said when she spoke on the set of ‘My Jaber’ music video by ‘Hart the Band’.

“I feel like I’m building myself as a mum, as an entrepreneur, and as a human being. I feel like I’m getting to know who Betty Kyallo is for real.”

The mother of one said she wants to explore more opportunities that her brand might present.

“With that realisation and that solid grounding that I’m on as my brand, I need to exploit it a bit more, see what I can do with my youth then if God gives us life, we will see.”

The businesswoman is reportedly working on her reality show that will premiere soon.