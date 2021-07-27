Tanasha Donna is moving on swiftly after breaking up with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz early last year.

While interacting with her fans in a Q&A session, the Kenyan songbird hinted that there is someone she eyeing even though she is focused on her career. She admitted that the feeling is scary, perhaps an indication that she might already be in love.

“I’m more focussed on the bag and perfecting my craft on a daily, but kinda got someone on my mind. Slowly creeping into my heart. Scary,” she wrote.

When asked if she regrets her failed relationship with Diamond, Ms Donna said: “Never regret! Always a lesson.”

The mother of one also clarified that she has never been married. This after a fan asked her about her first marriage.

“Which husband? Never been married,” she said, adding, “In future when God decides. Let’s make this music go big first.”

Tanasha also revealed that her biggest fear is losing a loved one and not achieving her goals.

The ‘Radio’ hitmaker is currently working on an EP.