The Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service (NPS) has instituted disciplinary action against traffic officers caught receiving bribes from matatu operators on Kangundo Road.

The three officers were caught in a now-viral video colluding with members of the public to collect bribes from motorists.

NPS now says it launched investigations promptly after receiving the footage and has since identified the three officers.

“Following a video clip that went viral showing three traffic police officers colluding with two members of the public in engaging in misconduct along Kangundo Road, Nairobi, the Internal Affairs Unit, NPS commenced an investigation and positively identified the officers involved,” NPS said in a statement.

“Stern disciplinary action is being taken against the officers. Meanwhile. we appreciate Citizen TV for highlighting the matter and do urge members of the public to report to the Unit whenever they identify police officers being involved in acts amounting to corruption or any form of police misconduct.”

Here’s a video of the officers using members of the public as “proxies”.