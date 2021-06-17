The whole of the Nairobi city centre is among areas that are set to experience dry taps for 24 hours.

The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NWSC) on Wednesday, June 16 said it will cut off water supply along the Uhuru Highway due to ongoing construction of the Expressway.

“This will facilitate interconnection of the new and old water pipelines on Uhuru highway between Museum Hill and KBC area to enable the release of the road median to the Expressway road contractor,” part of the notice read.

The water interruption commences on Thursday, June 17, at 6:00 am and ends on Friday, June 18 at 6:00 am.

The areas to be affected include the whole of city centre, areas along Mombasa road, South B and South C areas and the neighbourhoods, University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola factory.

Others are: Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the whole Industrial Area, areas along Jogoo Road, City Stadium, Maringo, Bahati, Buruburu, and the surrounding areas.

NCWSC MD Nahashon Muguna urged the affected city dwellers to use the available water sparingly as the utility company worked towards restoring the supply.