H-Town Kids, an ensemble of talented children from Huruma slums in Nairobi, are making international waves after they were featured on CNN.

The kids have Larry Madowo to thank in part after the CNN journalist waxed lyrical about their recent production on his socials earlier this month.

The Huruma Town Kids are known for their creative and unique video parodies, and they recently recreated a report by Larry Madowo on the state of the tourism sector in Kenya.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 These @hurumatown80 kids have done it again! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 This is the coolest thing to ever happen to any story I’ve ever done,” Larry Madowo captioned a video on June 7.

A week later, Huruma Town Kids gained a global audience after they were featured on CNN’s ‘One World’ hosted by news anchor Zain Asher.

“The talented kids brilliantly re-enacted Madowo’s piece. The group is called H-Town Kids, they are based in Nairobi and they recreate all sorts of things such as music videos and celebrity photos,” Asher noted.

Larry Madowo was once again full of praise for H Town Kids as they marked yet another feat.

“The @hurumatown80 kids made it to CNN! They recreated my story and then CNN aired their version! They’re brilliant and I’m glad the whole world got to see their work. Happy Day of the African Child to them,” he shared.

The Huruma kids made it to CNN! The brilliant @HTownKidsKE made a parody of my CNN story then CNN aired it and it was perfect 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0wCb2jSDfF — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) June 16, 2021



The CNN feature comes barely a month after H Town Kids caught the eye of American record producer DJ Khaled.

Taking to social media, DJ Khaled lauded Huruma Town Kids for recreating scenes from his music video for ‘Let It Go’ featuring Justin Bieber and 21 Savage.

”Bless up @hurumatown80 bless up the young world ! #LETITGO @djkhaled @justinbieber @21savage. Fan love the love is felt worldwide,” the producer wrote.