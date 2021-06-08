Police in Mombasa are on the hunt for a 17-year-old boy linked to the murder of his step-father in Runyu area of Mikindani.

According to police, the boy who is a Form Two student at Kajembe High School, stabbed 52-year-old Silas Nyayo several times following a domestic quarrel between the deceased and his wife on Saturday evening.

A neighbour, Ms Mary Mukudi, said the deceased had been seen with a former lover, leading to a confrontation with his wife.

During the argument, the deceased reportedly slapped the wife prompting the suspect to jump to his mother’s defence. The teenager reportedly picked two knives and stabbed the father on the stomach, chest and the face before fleeing the scene.

“I later learnt that Silas Nyayo was dead after his son stabbed him on the face and chest several times. It is unfortunate that things turned out to be ugly,” said the resident.

Florence Akinyi, the woman who is said to be the deceased’s lover, denied having an affair with Mr Nyayo saying their relationship ended years ago.

“We were no longer together. He met my child playing outside and he carried her to the shop nearby. He bought her a packet of milk and a snack and that is when he encountered his wife,” Ms Akinyi told Nation.africa.