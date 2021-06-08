The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has secured broadcasting rights for the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

The State-run media house inked an exclusive Sh50 million national broadcasting rights agreement with WRC on Monday.

This means KBC will get access for footage from the WRC promoters, who are the commercial rights holders of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), through their WRC+ Television.

The national broadcaster will also focus on local drivers who might be left out of the international television in the June 24-27 event in Nairobi and Naivasha.

The Safari Rally 2021 is projected to attract over 70 million TV viewers in 150 countries, making it one of the most watched global events this year.

Information CS Joe Mucheru assured that the government has already dedicated two internet redundant lines to serve the media including the WRC+ TV which will cover some sections live.

Sports Ministry Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said: “I am pleased to announce that the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) will be the official WRC local broadcaster, thereby setting the stage for a fruitful partnership that will revive the glory of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya.