The member of parliament for Ruiru constituency, Simon King’ara, has called on authorities to crack down on a syndicate that he said is taking advantage of disabled children to beg in the streets.

Mr. King’ara observed that the number of disabled children begging in the city and towns has increased significantly in recent times.

According to the lawmaker, a powerful syndicate has been placing the children on the streets as early as 5 am to collect money from unsuspecting members of the public.

“It’s saddening to see that some greedy people who are after riches are leaving nothing to chance, even using the disabled to raise money. Society must rise against these crooked people and protect the disabled in the community,” he said.

The MP asked DCI boss George Kinoti and inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the unlawful business and bring the cartels to book.

King’ara spoke in Ruiru town when he distributed tricycles to 50 beneficiaries through his Ng’ang’a King’ara Foundation in collaboration with Master Empowerment Center.

At the same time, the Ruiru MP urged parents not to hide their physically and mentally handicapped children.

“Some people hide their children because of their physical deformities and forget that they have good brains and they too have wishes and plans for their lives that can be actualized by well-wishers who are willing to offer help,” he said.