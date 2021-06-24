Detectives have arrested six more suspects linked to the spate of robberies targeting pedestrians and motorists on the Southern Bypass.

The suspects, all aged between 21 and 32 years old, are Messi Martha Mutioka, Tevin Njuguna, Edward Baraza Shikoba, Lawrence Gitahi Ndirangu, Kenneth Maina Chege and David Lugali Asianja.

DCI detectives employed cyber and forensic analysis with the help of sleuths attached to the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau to nail the suspects.

During the operation, police recovered 112 assorted mobile phones all suspected to have been stolen.

One victim who had previously been attacked by the gang along the highway managed to identify her phone.

The six now bring to 15 the total number of suspects who have since been arrested in connection with the Southern Bypass robberies.

Three others were arrested a week ago while six more were nabbed last month after they accosted a motorist who had stopped his vehicle to let his son answer a call of nature.

“Any victims who may have lost their valuables including mobile phones are requested to visit our offices at Langata Police Station, to identify them,” said the DCI.