Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) secretary-general Francis Atwoli has come out to address reports that he has a new wife.

According to reports that emerged this past weekend, the COTU boss secretly married a 23-year-old woman at the Coast.

The claims coincided with the trade unionist’s luxury trip to Mawe Resort in Watamu, Kilifi to celebrate his 72nd birthday.

Atwoli was accompanied by his third wife Mary Kilobi, his son Philipo, and CS Eugene Wamalwa. Photos and videos captured them enjoying a yacht cruise and the white sandy beaches.

Responding to the reports of taking on a fourth wife, Atwoli said that if he were to marry again, everyone would know as he would it publicly.

“That is a lazy rumour from some idle Kenyan. I was at the coast with my wife Mary. In any case, there is no problem in marrying but if I have to do that I do it publicly not hiding from anyone,” Atwoli stated.