Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba responded to reports of his death, saying he is well.

On a day that saw the death of two prominent figures in Chris Kirubi and Jakoyo Midiwo, social media was on Monday awash with claims that Chiloba was also dead.

The former IEBC CEO was however quick to rubbish the misleading information, saying he is in good health. Chiloba regretted that a section of Kenyans wants him dead, noting that it is the second time he has been ‘killed’ on the internet.

“I’m alive and kicking. I don’t know why someone would wish me death at this moment. This is the second time they are killing me. The first one was in 2019,” he said.

Chiloba, who serves on the board of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, also took to Twitter to admonish fake news.

He nonetheless thanked those who reached out to him to establish his well-being.

“FAKE NEWS is a global disaster and must be fought from all fronts! Thank you for your concern. I am alright and grateful – as always!” he tweeted.