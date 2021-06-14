Chris Kirubi deadBillionaire businessman and industrialist Chris Kirubi is dead at 80. His family made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

The entrepreneur has been a mainstay in Kenya’s business scene, owning and running many big companies. Among companies that he fully or partly owned are: Haco Industries, Centum Investment (Two Rivers Mall), Capital FM, DHL Kenya, Nairobi Bottlers,  etc.

Forbes ranked Kirubi as one of the richest Kenyans, with his net worth estimated to be upwards of $300 million.

In 2017, Kirubi was diagnosed with colon cancer, and has been receiving treatment since. He went on to lose considerable amount of weight during this process.

Today he lost that battle.

The businessman has been an active figure on social media, with the last tweet from his account posted today.

Top of the morning to you, my dear friend. It doesn’t have to be a tiring Monday. Instead, I bring to you good tidings of favour, success, achievements and happiness in the new week. Give yourself a go towards your success plan. Enjoy today and the rest of your week. #AskKirubi” it read.

May he rest in peace.

This was the statement released by his family.

And a statement from Centum Investment.

Here are some condolence messages from prominent figures.