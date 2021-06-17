Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have rescued a 79-year-old man who was kidnapped on June 6, in Kitale.

The kidnapping victim, Kennedy Bosire Nyabwari, disappeared after setting off for Kisii from his Kitale home at around 5:30 pm on the fateful day.

The DCI said he later called his wife at around 9 pm informing her that he would spend the night in Kitale town, before proceeding to Kisii early the following morning.

However, when she called her husband the following day at around 4 pm, his phone went unanswered.

At around 8:30 pm, the man’s wife received a call from strangers informing her that they had kidnapped her husband. The captors demanded a ransom of Ksh.2 million to secure his release.

“Terrified, the woman dialed our #FichuakwaDCI toll-free line & informed us of her predicament. A team of detectives from Special Service Unit and Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau, supported by investigators based in Kitale, was immediately mobilized to track down the kidnappers, who were demanding the ransom,” said the DCI.

On Tuesday night, the sleuths moved in on the kidnappers and managed to rescue Mr Bosire at a house in the outskirts of Kitale town.

The detectives also arrested three suspects: Grace Kerubo Nyakundi, Samwel Atunya Makori and Richard Okari Matunda, as they attempted to escape.

A motorbike used by the suspects to ferry the victim and a gunnysack used to blindfold himwere also recovered.

Detectives are currently pursuing a third suspect identified as Jackson Nyakundi Atei.

“Should you have any information that may lead to the suspect’s arrest, please let us know through our anonymous toll-free line 0800722203,” the DCI said.