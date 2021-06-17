A commercial sex worker accused a prison warder attached to Lang’ata Police Station of turning violent and breaking her valuables after he failed to ejaculate.

Ms Joan Awuor leveled the allegations against Denins Ouma Otieno on Wednesday morning at Dandora Police Station.

She said the prison officer agreed to have sex with her in her house on Tuesday evening at a fee of Sh4,000, which Ouma paid through Mpesa.

A police report seen by K24 Digital indicated that the officer took long to climax forcing Awuor to push him away.

“After the act, the police officer did not complete the mission since he did not ejaculate after two hours of happiness,” the report read in part.

The accused allegedly turned violent and threatened Awuor to return to bed or refund his money.

The sex worker reportedly declined, sparking an altercation within the flat where Awuor lives as the duo dragged each other to the station.

A senior officer at Dandora police station said that the two met on a drinking spree in the city.

According to Awuor, the officer rushed to police accusing her of being violent and stealing from him.

“Ask him why he was breaking things in my house? Why did he go ahead and break my door? The truth is that he messed up,” she said.

K24 Digital contacted the officer who said Awuor injured him forcing him to seek medical attention at a clinic within Lang’ata.

“I don’t have anything against her and I have decided to forgive her. There is no need of prolonging the matter,” he said.