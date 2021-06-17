A multi-agency team of detectives on Tuesday afternoon seized a cache of weapons from an apartment in Kileleshwa.

The raid on the apartment at Kaputei Gardens, Ivyland Park Court followed the arrest of a Chinese national on Friday, June 11, 2021. Detectives nabbed the suspect, Dang Pengfei, along the Mwingi- Garissa road at Kanyonyo where he was found in possession of one pistol.

On Tuesday, detectives in Kitui County led by County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Samuel Kobina and a team of diplomatic police officers, National Intelligence Service officials conducted a search of the foreigner’s house and recovered four more firearms and ammunition.

They recovered M4 Assault Rifle Serial number Y052505M parked in its case with 5 rounds of special pellets inside a wardrobe on the first floor.

In the bed drawer of the master bedroom, police found a CZ pistol model CZ 75P-07 Serial number B115089 loaded with 10 rounds of 9MM in the magazine.

Also seized were a Taurus revolver serial number EZ 67618 in a case with 3 rounds of 38MM, a Taurus pistol serial number TFU72284 with an empty magazine, and 3 rounds of 9MM in the case.

Detectives also recovered two boxes of ammunition containing 9MM one 40 Rounds, and the other 50 .115 9MM hollowpoint Ammos in a black bag.

Police also found 90 rounds, bringing the number of total ammo to 201.

Investigations are still ongoing.