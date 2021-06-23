“Can a girl just reinvent herself?” These were the words of the ‘Queen of the Screen’ Catherine Kasavuli after she came out of retirement to stage a surprise comeback through the national broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

The legendary newscaster is part of a promising team of both experienced and emerging journalists tasked with resuscitating KBC from its slow and painful death. They include Cynthia Nyamai, Tom Mboya, Fred Indimuli, Shiksha Arora, John Kioria, Ahmed Juma Ballo, Harith Salim, and Nancy Onyancha.

The lineup also includes Fayyaz Qureishi, Badi Muhsin and Pauline Sheghu.

Of all the above, Kasavuli was the obvious fan favorite after she took over Twitter trends for the better part of Monday.

The 59-year-old also proved she is ready for the cutthroat fight for the market share in viewership as she promptly opened social media accounts – a basic necessity for journalists.

In a matter of hours, her Instagram page had amassed over 4000 followers, most of whom were left inspired by Kasavuli’s first posts.

“A new KBC is here, a new day has come,” she captioned her first picture with her colleagues.

In her second post, Catherine Kasavuli wrote: “One day I’m definitely gonna tell my story… To God be the glory. ReInvent ….ReInspire ….ReBuild.”

The first woman TV news anchor in Kenya then dedicated her third post to girls.

She wrote: “This Saturday I’m making a comeback on @kbc_television, damn, it’s been 8 years. Can a girl just reinvent herself? This is for every girl out there who has the courage to DREAM AGAIN.”

In another inspirational message, Catherine Kasavuli shared a picture from the 90s when she was part of the founding team of KTN, where she served for 17 years.

She captioned the pic: “Just came across this me waay back. If I met someone this day and they asked me ” Catherine where do you see yourself 30 years from now?”

“I believe my answer would have been something like, “I want more grace in my purpose, more energy to inspire generations, enough peace of mind to experience God’s faithfulness..”

Kasavuli concluded that: “Hey you, I hope that’s your prayer….”

Enough said!