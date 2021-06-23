Members of the public played a huge role in the rescue of Hafsa Mohammed Lukman, the kidnap victim who was abducted on Tuesday, June 15.

Hafsa was lured by her friend who said she wanted to go into a business partnership selling watermelons at the Kayole junction.

After short prayers at her clothing shop in Kamukunji Trading Centre, they left for her friend’s house, not far from the shop, when Hafsa was abducted by two men.

Earlier on Friday, June 11, the female suspect had sought a house in Kayole and told a caretaker she wanted to rent it.

The suspect, identified as Hafsa Abdulwahab, returned on Tuesday to pay for the house located about 400 metres from Kayole Police Station. She withdrew money using the victim’s phone and paid Sh7,000 rent, then bought electricity tokens worth Sh1,000.

The three suspects then took Ms Hafsa Mohammed to the two-bedroom house in a 210-litre water tank.

According to police, the tank was dropped by a black car, which police are still looking for. The three suspects were also seen taking the tank into the house.

Residents said Ms Hafsa’s friend and one of her accomplices looked like a couple.