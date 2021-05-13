Cyd Wambui, the newest addition to Kiss FM, says her job as co-host of the drive show is a dream come true.

The 25-year-old, who will be hosting the show alongside Chito Ndhlovu, said this is her first job in media.

“I signed my contracts on my 25th birthday(April 5). I was wondering what have I achieved so far, so getting the job I count as a dream come true,” she said.

Cyd noted she was on the brink of quitting media after failing to secure a job for two years since she graduated. She applied for the Kiss FM job over six months ago and forgot about it.

“I was like, if this never happens, I will look for another job coz media is not for me. I promise to give them the best coz this is a passion. A girl who is on a journey. I want people to see me grow,” she told ‘Word Is’.

Cyd said she used to look up to former Kiss FM radio queen Caroline Mutoko.

“I used to listen to Caroline Mutoko at a very young age. I would imitate her voice and all. People who know me know how I am passionate about radio,” she said.

“Kiss FM is a big brand and I never expected I would ever work with them coz I always thought these big radio stations hire personalities with big names.”

On what Kiss FM listeners can expect, Cyd said she wants to be a medium for creatives in Kenya.

She is also proud of being black.

“I hate it when makeup artists try to make you look lighter when you have a darker skin tone because makeup should bring out beauty rather than changing what you look like.”