For the better part of Tuesday, Kenyans on Twitter were engrossed in a debate surrounding the teenage music sensation Trio Mio.

Over the past year, the 16-year-old Gengetone star has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the Kenyan music industry, earning praise from music lovers and veteran industry players such as Khaligraph Jones.

A little over a week ago, Trio Mio released his latest project, a surprising gospel track dubbed ‘Vumilia’ featuring Shari Afrika.

Like most of his previous releases, ‘Vumilia’ has left Trio on the tips of people’s tongues, with some comparing him to the late Hip Hop star E-sir.

The comparison was all the rage on Twitter, and Nameless was among the contributors to the topic.

The veteran musician encouraged Trio Mio saying the comparison with E-Sir is a testament to the young musician’s good work.

“Keep up the good work @TriomioOfficial whenever you see yourself being compared to greats like E-Sir then you are definitely impactful. Bless up,” tweeted Nameless.

A humbled Trio Mio responded to Nameless saying its an honour to be compared to E-Sir.

“Thank you so much @namelesskenya this means the world to me. It’s a great honor to even be in the same convo as The Legend Goat Inanipea strength ya kuzidi kuskuma. Bless Up.”

Here are some reactions from KOT.

Hii ni ujinga

How can you compare a legend with a toddler new to the game..

E-sir was a legend, no one so far in EA has matched his energy. — Dj1_kenya (@dj1_kenya) May 11, 2021

But this is just pure nonsense… Trio mio vs E-sir??? How now… 😢 — Bomer Kip🇰🇪 (@bomerkip) May 11, 2021

kumbe izo dredi zako ni duster tu — M.Edin (@Ule_kijana_) May 11, 2021

Thank you so much @namelesskenya this means the world to me. It’s a great honor to even be in the same convo as The Legend 🐐 Inanipea strength ya kuzidi kuskuma. Bless Up 🙏🏽 — TrioMio_Official (@TriomioOfficial) May 11, 2021

A form 2 student casually trending over a freestyle, the real question is who are YOU ? 😂 — TrioMio_Official (@TriomioOfficial) May 11, 2021

People angry with the comparison are old skul, but let’s put that aside & support the current artist.

Imagine the heights he’ll reach by the tym he clocks 21yrs…. — Samuel Giathi (@SGiathi) May 11, 2021

How can a legend in music like you compare trio and E-sir 😂😂then we are lost — kifangi kianini🍁🍁 (@W_mainaKe) May 11, 2021

True. It’s a nice flatter putting him & E-Sir in the same convo… He’s talented, he will hold his own… But even as he holds his own, let’s make it a habit to respect the OGs cz none of that will ever hit me like a Nameless & E-Sir collabo😁 — Deejay Robert (@thedeejayrobert) May 11, 2021

Eish Nameless aki kucompliment jua tu uko league soo. https://t.co/QLMvthRXC8 — Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) May 11, 2021