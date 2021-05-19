The Kenya Power Company (KPLC) says Kenyans are to blame for rising cases of deaths caused by electrocution.

Kenya Power Safety Health and Environment Manager, John Guda, noted that a total of 345 people had died due to electrocution in a period of three years.

“As we increase our connection, we have also seen an increase of electrocutions in the country which is a concern for us and that is why we are sensitizing the public on electrical safety,’’ he said.

“In the 2018/2019 fiscal year 104 deaths were recorded while 148 people were electrocuted in 2019/2020. In the current financial year 93 people have lost their lives so far,” said Guda.

He said over 70 percent of the cases were caused by Kenyans who were careless while handling electric products at home and at work. The unsafe public practices include illegal connections, poor wiring, vandalism, and wayleave encroachments.

“74 percent of electrocution cases are because of unsafe public practices. We insist that the people have to safely use electricity.

“The other 26 percent can be attributed to Kenya Power operations, contractors and non-compliance standards,” the KPLC manager said.

Guda noted that rampant illegal power connection is a dangerous practice that can claim the lives of an entire family.

He said highly affected counties in terms of electrocution are Nakuru, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Kisii, Nyamira, Makueni, Busia, Siaya and Kwale counties.

“The issues around Makueni County are tree cutting and issues to do with our own power lines falling which we are addressing by replacing the poles,” the Kenya Power official said.

Guda was speaking in a hotel in Wote town during a sensitization workshop for National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs).

He said Kenya Power in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination had so far conducted similar workshops in 13 other counties to create awareness on electrical safety.

“We are also asking Kenyans to contract licensed technicians and electricians to avoid shoddy wiring, especially in homesteads,” said Guda.