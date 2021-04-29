Former Kameme TV presenter Wakarura Manyara has revealed why she quit the vernacular station and swore to never work in any Kenyan media house again.

Speaking in a YouTube interview with ‘Metha ya Kagoni’, Wakarura, who was well known for her family shows, said she was frustrated by her former bosses.

She said despite waking up at 3 am and being in the office by 5 am to host the breakfast show, she went for close to a year without pay.

“Whether I was sick or not, I did my best for that show. I mean I had committed to it with all my heart. I remember during my child’s birthday, I would celebrate while in the studio. I would even not catch up with some activities at home,” she narrated.

Wakarura said her husband noticed he was struggling, took his laptop, wrote a resignation letter, and encouraged her to send it and forget about the station.

“In December 2019, before Christmas, there was a lot of hardship and nobody wanted to address it. When it was enough for me, I also wrote on my Facebook account, but my heart was heavy when I left that media company,” she said.

The media personality said her former employers were not even remorseful about her plight.

“I had not been paid for almost a year. They were not even sorry. That made me swear never to go back to TV or ever work in any media house.”