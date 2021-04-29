Former Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga has announced his retirement from active football at the end of the 2020-21 season.

The Kakamega Homeboyz striker cited his age and other private engagements in the decision to hang up his boots.

“Age is catching up with me and I can no longer battle with young energetic players featuring in top-flight football. Besides, I have achieved what any footballer could desire in his sporting career,” Wanga told the press on Tuesday.

He noted that his decision took his colleagues and coaching staff by surprise as they expected him to play for another season.

“Coach Nicholas Muyoti and most of the players were in pain to accept that I will no longer be with them at the end of the season. They still believe I was energetic enough to play for one season,” he said.

Wanga said apart from featuring for the national team for 12 years, his other achievement is plying his trade overseas.

“I have done my best in the last 13 years or more in top-flight football and I think it is time for me to vacate the scene for the young generation,” the 35-year-old prolific striker added.

Allan Wanga further expressed his gratitude to the Kakamega Homeboyz family saying he will the club and their fans.

“Homeboyz is my second home… I have had a very nice time with the club since joining them. Everybody here from the technical bench, players and fans are too good to work with. I will miss them dearly,” he said.

Wanga, who serves as Sports Director in the sports ministry in Kakamega County, said he now wants to focus on his job alongside other private activities.

He also ruled out becoming a coach saying it is a strenuous profession.

“I am not able to sustain the pressure that I have witnessed coaches go through. I don’t admire sitting on the touchline,” Wanga said.

Wanga has played for Tusker FC, Petro Atletico (Angola), Baku (Azerbaijan), Sofapaka, Leopards, and Al-Merreikh of Sudan.