The Mathengez Clan that gave us award-winning musician David Mathenge alias Nameless was in a celebratory mood on Tuesday, April 27 for a myriad of reasons.

For starters, the senior Mathenge alias ‘Sheriff’ turned 85 years of age, with Nameless taking to social media to celebrate him.

On top of turning a year older, Nameless was elated that ‘Sheriff’ was recovering well after he underwent successful operations for Subdural hematoma last year.

“Today is a special Day for the Mathengez Clan… My dad Turns 85 years… We have every reason to thank God because as you know my dad has been on recovery mode after two major operations last year,” Nameless wrote in part.

Better yet, Nameless was thankful that his parents beat Covid-19 after they contracted the deadly virus a month ago.

“Both My mum and Dad Got Covid 😳🤦🏾‍♂️..that was a scary time for the family because both my parents are vulnerable and have underlying conditions… But they both recovered fully last week with my mum having to be admitted for a few days in hospital. My dad, thank God was asymptomatic. Can I get an Amen,🙏🏿🙏🏿…” the Te-Amo hitmaker shared.

Nameless went on to reveal that his recent musical collaboration with his wife Wahu played a big part in his mother’s recovery.