A Form Four student sitting the KCSE exams at Moi Kapcherop Girls’ Secondary School in Elgeyo-Marakwet County was Monday arrested for alleged exam-cheating.

The student is said to have tried to attack a police officer who caught her with short answer notes, locally known as mwakenya, during CRE Paper 2 examination.

“The student’s unbecoming behaviour forced the security officer to call for reinforcement,” a cop privy to the incident told Standard Digital.

The student was contained and arrested alongside three other candidates who were also found in possession of ‘mwakenya’.

Authorities also conducted a mass search in the dormitories, recovering several mobile phones, ‘mwakenya’ notes, and other material used in exam malpractice.

The school’s principal, exam supervisor and eight invigilators were also arrested for alleged conspiracy to aid exam cheating.

“We are investigating whether the principal, supervisor and invigilators colluded with the students to engage in exam malpractice,” said Elgeyo-Marakwet County Commissioner, Dr. Omar Ahmed.

The arrested exam officials were released on free bond on Tuesday, April 13. They were also replaced by a new team, with the arrested students writing their remaining exams under police supervision.

“I want to warn exam officials planning to allow cheating that they will be smoked out,” said Ahmed.