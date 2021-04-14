Police in Kitui county have started investigations into the murder of a Form Four girl in Kavasya on Monday.

According to witnesses, the KCSE candidate was stabbed to death by her 27-year-old boyfriend at Kavasya market.

Reportedly, trouble started when the man visited the Form Four girl at her home. A quarrel ensued between them under unclear circumstances before the man pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the girl several times.

Confirming the incident, the area chief Maluki Mumo said neighbours responded to the girl’s cry for help but it was too late.

The witnesses said the man then tried to take his own life by stabbing himself but they stopped him.

The assailant was taken to the Kitui County Referral Hospital where he is under close watch by police officers.

The girl’s body was moved to a mortuary in the Kitui County’s hospital as investigations commenced.