Veteran Kenyan disc jockey Joe Mwenda Munoru alias DJ Joe Mfalme has spoken for the first time since Radio Africa Group terminated his contract at Homeboyz Radio over the weekend.

Radio Africa sacked DJ Joe Mfalme alongside Shaffie Weru and Neville Musya following public outrage over statements the trio made while discussing an incident in which a man pushed a woman out of a 12th-floor window on their first date.

Joe Mfalme, who was sacked despite issuing a public apology, says he is still remorseful.

“You know, after you do an apology, I mean, everybody deserves a second chance. After a slip of the tongue, you issue an apology and wait for forgiveness, there is not much you can do, however, remorseful you are,” he said.

The former Capital FM resident DJ said he has talked to his clients regarding the incident and his businesses were not immensely affected.

DJ Joe Mfalme said his mixtapes business was still booming and that he has resolved to work behind the scenes on some of his TV shows.

“I am working at Maisha Magic and K24 TV and I am continuing with my mixtapes. At K24 TV, I work as a producer for a couple of shows there. Sometimes I make guest appearances on the morning show. I produce ‘Playlist’ and ‘Countdown’ shows on K24 TV, and on Maisha Magic, I work on the ‘Turn Up’ show,” he said.

On whether he is planing to sue Radio Africa like his colleague Shaffie, Mfalme said it is a private matter whose decision he would make on his own.