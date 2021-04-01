The outspoken Neno Evangelism Centre preacher James Ng’ang’a has opposed the recent govt directive suspending gatherings at places of worship to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The famous preacher faulted the government for likening churches to bars. He argued that church-goers are more disciplined compared to drunk revelers.

Pastor Ng’ang’a also noted that the church is the first place people seek refuge in times of need.

“In 2007, people ran to church to seek for comfort. But right now, naona wameanza kushikanisha bar na kanisa. Kanisa sio walevi wako huko. They are people who can control themselves,” he said.

At the same time, pastor Ng’ang’a said the government has allowed matatus to continue operating yet churches are more spacious and orderly.

“My message is that people should not forget God. Empty you came and empty you will go. No matter how rich you are.”

Since COVID-19 struck, Ng’ang’a has been in Kajiado where he is building a megachurch.

“I have started building another church in Kajiado, which will look like Jerusalem city. The pandemic has not affected me as I am still serving God and building God’s house, not a kiosk. It is the house of the Lord and it is built by the few appointed,” he said.